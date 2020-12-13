Home

TC YASA
Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:55 pm

Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues to head our way and Fiji Meteorological Service Senior Forecaster Steven Meke says at the centre of the cyclone, average winds up to 240 km/hr with momentary gusts to 345 km/hr can be expected.

The cyclone is slowly picking up speed moving east-southeast at about 24km/hr.

Meke warns that Vanua Levu and parts of Viti Levu, Lomaiviti and Lau Group can expect the same from later today.

“We anticipate for TC Yasa to make landfall just to the south-western parts of Vanua Levu over the Bua Province and it will most probably move to the Lau and Lomaiviti Group and come very close or even over Koro Island before it goes down further over the rest of the Lau Group.”

Meke adds as the centre of TC Yasa moves closer to the Fiji Group, the Northern and Eastern half of Viti Levu should also expect tropical cyclone force winds from early tomorrow morning.

“The warning for hurricane-force wind is also in place for the northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu. The Northern Viti Levu starting from Tavua, through to Rakiraki down to Korovou, Suva and right across to Navua. Those are the areas that we are looking at that will experience destructive winds.”

The Senior Forecaster says there’s a likelihood of the cyclone passing over Koro Island as well.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says confirms that winds are also picking up in Vanua Levu.

The system is still moving east-southeastwards towards Bua.

The centre of Tropical Cyclone Yasa is expected to be located about 100km east of Yaswa-i-rara or about 90km west-southwest of Labasa at 8pm today.

The centre is also expected to make landfall over the Bua Province around 8pm as well.

Currently, TC Yasa was located about 100 kilometres north of Yasawa-i-rara or about 215 kilometres north of Nadi or about 220 kilometres west-northwest of Labasa at 11am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 250km/hr with momentary gusts to 350km/hr.

The cyclone is moving east-southeast at about 19km/hr.

The centre of TC Yasa is expected to be about 50km north-northeast of Moala or about 75km east-southeast of Gau or about 165km east of Suva by 8am tomorrow.

Destructive winds are likely to begin several hours before the cyclone centre passes overhead or nearby.

