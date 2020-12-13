Moce battered by strong winds and heavy rain

Tropical Cyclone Yasa is causing damage to homes on Moce Island in Lau, leaving the safety of Nasau and Korotolu villagers at stake.

Moce District School Teacher Taufa Vunise says most houses are damaged, trees are being uprooted, farms destroyed and storm surge flooding the coastal areas.

Vunise adds communication was disrupted at around 7 this morning, the exact time TC Yasa made landfall in the group.

She says they are worried about the safety of villagers, who are taking shelter in evacuation centres.

“Some of the roofs have been blown away and the sea is very rough and we are here in the school compound with all our basic items, warm clothes and tin foods. We hope that people in the village are safe because we are somehow far from the village and we can hear the roof being blown off, coconut trees down in the ground and we are watching live here.”

She also confirmed that some teacher’s quarters and school facilities are partly damaged.

