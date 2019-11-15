MOBA organize relief drive

In an effort to assist families in Bua and Savusavu affected by TC Yasa, the Marist Old Boys Association have organized a relief drive to collect clothing, non-perishable food items and cash.

Kundan Village Managing Director Baljit Singh says they have brought in a shipping container which will be used to collect all donations.

Singh says they plan to visit Bua on the 4th of January and visit Savusavu on the 6th January to provide the families affected with all the donations collected.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh adds that the MOBA met last week and decided that they would give up their original Christmas plans so that they could assist families in Bua and Savusavu that have been affected.

He says that when they started off with the relief drive they were only receiving donations from Marist Old Boys from Fiji and abroad but now that the news has spread they have been receiving donations from everywhere.