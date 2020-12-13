Home

TC Yasa
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Moala and Matuku experience strong winds and heavy rain

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 6:23 am
[Source: Josaia Wanisi, Moala Lau]

People in the Southern Lau are experiencing strong winds and heavy rain as TC Yasa passed over the Group this morning.

Naroi, Moala villager Josaia Wanisi says they can see strong winds and storm surge partly destroying some houses and farms.

Wanisi adds about 120 villagers are taking shelter at the Moala Fisheries Station, Moala Health Centre, and the Police station.

Government officials on the island have been working tirelessly assisting the elderly and other villagers to evacuation centres.

He states that debris from damaged homes and trees are lying all over the village.

Naroi, Matuku villager Ema Cama confirms they too have been experiencing strong winds and heavy rain since this morning.

Cama says preparations started three days ago and most villagers have been evacuated to nearby government facilities.

