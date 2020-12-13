Home

Misinformation on social media

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
December 18, 2020 8:45 am
[File Photo]

In the middle of a natural disaster, there are elements trying to spread misinformation and discredit FBC news reports and not for the first time.

FBC News has discovered some people again doctoring FBC social media posts and screenshots to make it seem as if old pictures are being re-posted as TC Yasa pictures.

We advise Fijians to only access verified news and pictures from our platforms and not third party sites.

