Ministry to receive full report of damaged schools this week

Temporary learning shelters will be dispatched to the Northern division this week for students whose schools have sustained major damage.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says TC Yasa has damaged schools in the Northern division and the Yasawa group but they don’t want this to impact children’s education.

Akbar expects to receive a full report this week.

“In terms of major damage, we are looking at about 8 to 10 schools that have sustained major damage and we normally categorize it as R5, out of that we have identified 32 schools that have sustained damage but not up to that category so these are minor damage which will be fixed before the schools start”.

With less than two weeks to the new school year, the Ministry is working against time.

“We are trying to ensure that the building can be repaired within the next couple of weeks, we are going to fix it, obviously, we will have to provide temporary learning shelters as we did in TC Winston, we are ready for that. Later this week, we are dispatching the learning shelters, tents, and the rest of the material to North”.

Akbar adds areas which are dangerous will be cordoned off so that students don’t stray into hazardous locations.