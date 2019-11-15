Home

Ministry purchases crops from affected farms

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 23, 2020 12:25 pm
The Ministry of Agriculture has acted promptly to purchase crops from farmers in the Northern Division whose farms were affected by Cyclone Yasa.

Through the Ministry’s Agro Marketing Authority, over 40 tonnes of cassava were purchased immediately post TC Yasa.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says a team in the North is currently surveying affected farms.

“The team is being mobilized to purchase whatever produce they have but I don’t like to say the damage crops, I will say whatever sell-able produce they will buy.”

He says by purchasing crops they are ensuring that it doesn’t go to waste and also assist farmers financially in return.

