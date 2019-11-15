Minimal public transport available

Taxis and mini-buses have resumed operations as of this morning in parts of Fiji not been severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Fiji Taxi Association president, Raben Bhan Singh has confirmed that the travelling public will be able to access taxi services.

“Fiji Taxi Association will continue with their services in the Western Division where they were never affected by the hurricane, in Rakiraki they had been affected so it’s closed now in Rakiraki, in Savusavu, Labasa, those places are affected so we cannot give them service at the moment. As soon as everything gets normal then we can give them the service.”

Fiji Bus Operators Association General Secretary Rohit Latchan says they will await clearance from the National Disaster Management Office before resuming services.

Central Eastern Minibuses Association General Secretary, Yashwardhan Ram says they will wait for a decision from the relevant authorities before providing services.

“The Central Eastern Minibus will provide service from tomorrow. We will liaise with the authorities and start with the services.”

Fijians are still being advised to avoid unnecessary travel due to damage caused by TC Yasa in parts of Fiji.