Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst

Villages in the Yasawa group are preparing for the worst as Tropical Cyclone Yasa moves close to the Group.

Matacawalevu village elder Semesa Rogaga says preparations started early this morning and boat operators have been advised to halt movements. All boats have been moved to safe locations.

He adds all temporary sheds being erected for Christmas celebrations next week have been put down, safety shutters have been installed and villagers have ensured that rooftops are secure.

“We have been following the track of Tropical Cyclone Yasa since Monday on the radio. The Turaga ni Koro has been advising all villagers to stock up all necessary items and ensure all houses are safe. We experienced gloomy weather conditions and light showers this morning. Everything is calm at the moment, but things might change over the next few hours.”

Rogaga says the village church and community hall have been on stand-by as evacuation centres.

There are 28 houses in Matacawalevu village in Yasawa.