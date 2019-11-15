Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP

National Federation Party Leader says it is heartbreaking to see the extent of destruction caused by Severe TC Yasa in the Northern division.

Professor Biman Prasad flew to Labasa yesterday afternoon to visit the devastated areas.

He says assessment so far shows destruction of unprecedented proportions.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad [left] during his visit to Labasa to the affected area [Source: Supplied]

Prasad says people need food and clothing immediately and that the damage is extensive and widespread.

“The damage to peoples livelihood is quite significant. It is heartbreaking but people are resilient and there has been offer of help from a lot of their families and friends, not only in Fiji but from overseas. I expect a lot of help pouring in to many of these families in the next few days.”

The NFP Leader has also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones and sympathies to all Fijians who have been affected in one way or the other by the cyclone.



[Picture supplied]

He adds they are aware that Government is establishing the areas that need immediate help and it will be of great relief to the victims if Government transports food, water and basic medical supplies in large quantities to the affected and identified areas immediately.