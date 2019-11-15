Massive damage in Kubulau, Bua

Category 5 TC Yasa has left a trail of destruction in the district of Kubulau in Bua.

District representative Paulo Kolikata told FBC News, the strong winds and heavy rain pelted them for about six hours.

Kolikata says it was like a repeat of TC Winston, only this time – the cyclone took its time.

Article continues after advertisement

Two homes in Namalata Village were completely destroyed by the winds and nine were partially damaged.

At Waisa Village, 11 homes were partially damaged and three were totally destroyed. 12 homes in Nadivakarua Village were partly damaged and three were completely damaged.

At Kilaka Village 23 homes were partly damaged and one totally destroyed.

30 homes at Nakorovou Village were partly damaged while three were crushed by TC Yasa.

At Natokalau Village two homes were completely destroyed at the height of TC Yasa and eight were partly damaged.

In Raviravi Village 22 homes were partly damaged along with their community hall.

Kolikata says the villages also reported damage to their solar systems.

At the moment, their immediate need is drinking water.

Kolikata adds, they only have enough food supply to last them for at least three days.

Kubulau is still inaccessible by road.

Fiji Roads Authority says they are working on clearing the debris on the roads.