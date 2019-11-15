Malawai Residents rebuilding following TC Yasa

Despite losing everything in Tropical Cyclone Yasa which has destroyed dozens of houses in Malawai Dreketi, residents remain optimistic.

Rice Farmer Jagdishwar Prasad says people have started rebuilding their homes with whatever resources they have.

He says iron roofing blew away like sheets of papers when TC Yasa battered Malawai, Dreketi for six hours.

“At around 7 in the evening we called a neighbor for assistance. He came and picked us up in a vehicle. As we were nearing his home his vehicle glass smashed. We took shelter at his home and his house started leaking.”

Prasad says it was a terrifying six hours as they had no idea what the next hour would bring.

“People have no water, food, or even any bedding’s left. No electricity. Even the livestock are dead but we are happy that the Government officials visited us and we know they will help us.”

People in this area need food, water, and clothes.