Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected

Teams from the Agriculture Ministry are conducting an assessment of farms affected by TC Yasa around Vanua Levu.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says they have received reports of major damage to livestock farms.

Rainima says a lot of livestock suffered and died at the height of TC Yasa which includes goats, sheep as well as chicken and ducks.

The Agriculture Ministry is today conducting veterinary clinics in Nabouwalu and Labasa for affected animals.

Farmers and pet owners are urged to make use of this opportunity.