Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA

As of 7pm only skeleton bus services will be provided and it is uncertain at this stage if services will be provided tomorrow.

Fiji Bus Operators Association confirms that long haul bus services will be halted from this evening.

General Secretary Rohit Latchan says bus services need to be scaled back for the safety of drivers and the travelling public as people conclude final preparations for the impending cyclone.

He says they cannot confirm there will be bus services tomorrow although if there are, it will only be very limited.

He adds bus drivers need to be released to prepare and be with their families as the cyclone approaches so services will be progressively reduced from this evening.

Bus operators are urged to take their directions from authorities and exercise wisdom in operating during this period.