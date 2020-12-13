Home

Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 4:00 pm
The devastation caused by TC Winston in 2016 has strengthened the disaster preparedness for Viro villagers in Ovalau.

Villager Jiko Leba told FBC News that villagers are not taking any disaster warnings lightly and preparation for TC Yasa started earlier this week.

Leba says villagers have been closely following TC Yasa updates and took heed of warnings issued by relevant authorities despite minimal damage posed by TC Yasa when it made landfall on the group last night.

She adds the group only experienced heavy rainfall and wind picked up at around midnight before it weakened to the wee hours of this morning.

Leba confirms that no house in the village were damaged, however, their farms were partly destroyed.

In times of disaster, Viro villagers normally take shelter at the community hall and a nearby school.

