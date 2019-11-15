Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage

Lekutu Secondary School in Bua suffered extensive damage at the height of TC Yasa.

Acting Principal Avinendra Kumar says nothing prepared them for the strong winds they experienced on Thursday night.

Kumar says the damage to the school is so severe that they don’t know if it will be ready for the new school year.

The aerial shot of the Lekutu Secondary School in Bua showing the TC Yasa wrath.

The boy’s dormitory was completely damaged along with the school’s dining hall.

The main school building, which housed all classrooms is also totally destroyed.



The girl’s dormitory is partially damaged.

Kumar says while all teachers and their families are safe, the same cannot be said for their quarters.

All 17 teachers’ quarters suffered severe damage.