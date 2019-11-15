Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage|Votua villagers glad to be alive|Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience|Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|MSAF revises sea travel advisory|Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP|PM acknowledges frontline workers|SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts|Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway to be fully accessible today|Re-con flight to assess initial damage in maritime islands|Australia stands ready to assist Fiji|China’s Red Cross donates $210, 000|Lekutu Bridge damaged|Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|Southern Lau group to expect gale force winds|TC Yasa destroyed homes and dreams|Some places in Bua still inaccessible|Communication a major issue|Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 6:01 pm
The aerial shot of the Lekutu Secondary School in Bua showing the TC Yasa wrath.

Lekutu Secondary School in Bua suffered extensive damage at the height of TC Yasa.

Acting Principal Avinendra Kumar says nothing prepared them for the strong winds they experienced on Thursday night.

Kumar says the damage to the school is so severe that they don’t know if it will be ready for the new school year.

Article continues after advertisement


The aerial shot of the Lekutu Secondary School in Bua showing the TC Yasa wrath.

The boy’s dormitory was completely damaged along with the school’s dining hall.

The main school building, which housed all classrooms is also totally destroyed.


Lekutu Secondary School in Bua suffered extensive damage at the height of TC Yasa.

The girl’s dormitory is partially damaged.

Kumar says while all teachers and their families are safe, the same cannot be said for their quarters.

All 17 teachers’ quarters suffered severe damage.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.