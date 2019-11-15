Lekutu Bridge damaged

The Lekutu Bridge in Bua has suffered extensive damage from the heavy flooding caused by TC Yasa.

Massive debris which includes trees, tree trunks, branches and rocks have been left behind on the bridge by floodwaters.

A portion of the railings has been severely damaged.

Authorities have yet to clear the debris but the bridge is accessible to vehicles and the public.

Motorists are urged to exercise precaution when crossing the bridge.