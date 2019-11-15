Home

Last minute shopping continues in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 17, 2020 8:26 am

A number of people in Nadi are still doing last minute shopping as severe TC Yasa continues to move closer.

With a number of supermarkets and shops open around Nadi, Fijians are flocking to these places to get last minute essential items.

Most of these supermarkets have told FBC News that they are open to cater for people who may want to do last minute buying.

They are expected to close by midday to allow their staff ample time in getting home.

Other businesses in the main town that are still open, are putting up cyclone shutters, securing their property and even moving their items to an elevated place in case of flash flooding.

Majority of these business owners say they are hoping the infrastructure damage from this category 5 system is minimal as they are still trying to recover from COVID-19.

