Lands Ministry and NDMO work on post TC Yasa assessment

The Ministry of Lands Northern Division Office is working with the National Disaster Management Office in post TC Yasa assessment.

There are two task force teams involved in Initial Damage Assessments, assisting the provincial and divisional operation centres in ration distributionand conducting Detail Damage Assessments within the Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

The team in the Macuata Province has completed the initial damage assessment and had handed over reports and findings to the Commissioner Northern’s Office.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Lands, Dr Raijeli Taga commended the teams’ given that they spent their weekends and holidays helping with the distribution to affected areas.

She says some affected villages were inaccessible by road and the teams had to walk long distances or travel by boat.