Labasa family stranded

A family of five in Vunika, Labasa are stranded after storm surges and floodwaters entered their home.

FBC News was able to talk to the father of three who is calling on authorities for assistance.

The man says they live near Malo junction and are standing on objects in the house.

He says they have a torch but it is too dangerous to move out.

He says rain has now eased but it’s taking longer for floodwaters to recede.