Labasa contractors told to secure work sites

Contractors undertaking work in and around Labasa Town are being urged to secure their worksites.

Acting Divisional Planning Officer Northern Vishwa Deo says contractors need to secure all loose material to prevent them from flying away during the cyclone.

Deo says the last thing they want is seeing building materials being carried away by strong winds and damage infrastructure or injuring members of the public.

The Northern Division is expecting winds of up to 166km/ph.

The Labasa Town Council has been urged to inform building contractors to take heed of the advice from today.