TC YASA
TC Yasa

Labasa businesses close, prepare for TC Yasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 8:53 am

Majority of businesses in Labasa Town are closed today as the Northern Division prepares for the impact of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

With shutters up and boards sealing their shops, the business community is not taking any risks.

Roop Milan Manager, Ketan Kumar, says they have closed their shop and moved their stock to their bulk to avoid damage from the floodwaters.

Article continues after advertisement

Ritesh Prasad who owns a shoe and bag repair shop says they have moved all their stuff to high ground for fear of flooding.

Only supermarkets remain open this morning, catering for those doing shopping for their last minutes’ food supplies.

At least one electronic store is open selling battery operated lights and transistor radios to the public.

FBC News understands that from last night, most of the supermarkets have run out of bottled water.

