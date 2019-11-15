Kubulau and Wainunu still inaccessible

The districts of Kubulau and Wainunu in Bua are still inaccessible.

Provincial Administrator Bua Peni Roko says the approach to the bridge at Sawani has been washed away making it impossible for vehicles to cross.

As well, several other crossings and road portions are damaged and washed away.

Koro told Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama they want to access Kubulau and Wainunu so that damage assessments can be done.

He adds communication to the villages in the two districts is also difficult as communication links are still down.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says road contractors are working on fixing the Sawani Bridge so that it can be accessible.

The Fiji Roads Authority is also working on clearing the road to Kubulau from Nabalebale.