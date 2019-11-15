Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible

The road to Kubulau and Wainunu in Bua is now accessible.

The road to Kubulau from Nabalebale has been cleared off fallen trees and repaired.

The approach to the bridge at Sawani has also been fixed.

All other blockages from Nakorovou towards Wainunu have also been cleared.

Teams from the North Emergency Operation Center have also conducted their damage assessments in the two districts.

Discussions are now ongoing for the initial relief assistance to be deployed to the villages there.

There are 10 villages in the district of Kubulau and seven villages in the district of Wainunu.