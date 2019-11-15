Koro villagers take shelter at school

315 people from three villages in Koro Island have taken shelter at the Nabasovi District School.

These include villagers from Nabasovi, Navaga and Tavua.

Navaga villager Josateki Lomavere says winds have started to pick up and heavy rain is currently being experienced.

Lomavere says people started to move to the evacuation centre from early this afternoon.

He says the school was not affected by TC Winston in 2016 however, because of major destruction left by Winston on other parts of the island, they for fear the worst.