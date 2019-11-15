Home

Kadavu villagers take shelter

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 17, 2020 6:39 pm

Seven evacuation centres are currently open in Narikoso, Ono, Kadavu.

Village emergency response team representative, Kelepi Saukitoga, says they are currently feeling gusty winds and heavy rain.

Saukitoga says most villagers are taking shelter at the evacuation centres as some of the families are still in makeshift tents from the effects of TC Harold.

Saukitoga says they are fully prepared and are currently getting their weather updates from the hourly radio bulletins.

He says they don’t want a repeat of what happened during TC Winston in 2016 where most villagers were not prepared.

