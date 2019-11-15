Kabisi residents brace for TC Yasa

Residents of Kabisi in Sigatoka are making preparations to ensure they are safe from Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Villagers have told FBC News that they have started securing homes as people are nailing up shutters and cutting down big trees near their homes.

As of now, the village is experiencing cloudy conditions with occasional rain heavy at times.

Villages have also stocked up food in preparation for the impending cyclone.