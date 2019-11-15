Inspector Douglas reaffirms NZ’s support for Fiji

The New Zealand Police Liaison is assisting the local Police Force clear debris and damaged infrastructure, reaffirming the Kiwi’s support towards Fiji.

Inspector Sue Douglas says the new policing partnership programme between the two countries will further strengthen leadership and response effort to natural disasters

The New Zealand Police Liaison says Fiji’s response shows the ability of the Fiji Police to manage and deal with emergencies.

“First and foremost it’s terrible to see the devastation and it’s terrible to see what people have gone through but there are positives from there and it sets the resilient of the Fiji people and the professionalism and the service orientation of the Fiji Police.”

Inspector Douglas reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to helping Fiji in times of need.

“Part of that is around leadership and we are supporting the Police commanding coordination so New Zealanders are supporting the Police’s command centre in Totogo and that’s a really important piece of work.”

Police Chief of Operation ACP Abdul Khan says they have also deployed officers to the Northern Division to help with operations there.

“We have also deployed 33 officers from PSRU and Headquarters just to assist officers in the Northern Division so that we don’t drop the tempo of the operations and we continue with the operation.”

More help is expected to arrive in the affected areas of the Northern Division in the coming days.