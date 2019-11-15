Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|Inspector Douglas reaffirms NZ’s support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Australia to provide $4.5m humanitarian relief|FCCC advises consumers to shop wisely|Women’s safety in evacuation centre prioritized|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Fijians not stopped from fundraising|TC Yasa fails to dampen Fijian spirit|Gavoka pleased with the spirits of Northern people|PS meets with shipping operators|Ministry purchases crops from affected farms|NFP calls on EFL to help clear road networks|Help is on the way: PM|MOBA organize relief drive|Evacuees receive food packs|Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance|Malawai Residents rebuilding following TC Yasa|FNPF board approves TC Yasa withdrawal|Shipping service providers under the spotlight|New Zealand announces another $2m in assistance|Agriculture Ministry sends assistance to affected communities|PM surprises Nadogo students, wishes them well|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Inspector Douglas reaffirms NZ’s support for Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 24, 2020 3:30 pm
The New Zealand Police Liaison is assisting the local Police Force clear debris and damaged infrastructure, reaffirming the Kiwi’s support towards Fiji.

The New Zealand Police Liaison is assisting the local Police Force clear debris and damaged infrastructure, reaffirming the Kiwi’s support towards Fiji.

Inspector Sue Douglas says the new policing partnership programme between the two countries will further strengthen leadership and response effort to natural disasters

The New Zealand Police Liaison says Fiji’s response shows the ability of the Fiji Police to manage and deal with emergencies.

Article continues after advertisement

“First and foremost it’s terrible to see the devastation and it’s terrible to see what people have gone through but there are positives from there and it sets the resilient of the Fiji people and the professionalism and the service orientation of the Fiji Police.”

Inspector Douglas reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to helping Fiji in times of need.

“Part of that is around leadership and we are supporting the Police commanding coordination so New Zealanders are supporting the Police’s command centre in Totogo and that’s a really important piece of work.”

Police Chief of Operation ACP Abdul Khan says they have also deployed officers to the Northern Division to help with operations there.

“We have also deployed 33 officers from PSRU and Headquarters just to assist officers in the Northern Division so that we don’t drop the tempo of the operations and we continue with the operation.”

More help is expected to arrive in the affected areas of the Northern Division in the coming days.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.