Initial assessment reveals damage to 28 schools

While twenty-eight schools have sustained damages due to Tropical Cyclone Yasa, the Education Ministry says the extent of destruction varies.

Permanent Secretary Dr Anjeela Jokhan says a team from the Ministry is still carrying out their assessment.

Dr Jokhan confirms initial reports received so far indicates that majority of the primary schools have sustained damages.

Article continues after advertisement

“A lot of damaged roofs is one, several schools have had their teachers quarters blown away, libraries, water tanks, some dining areas for the boarding schools because several of these schools also have had parts built at different times so it would normally be older parts. “

Dr Jokhan hopes to receive an in-depth report on the damaged schools soon since the new school year begins in a month.



[Ariel shot of Lekutu]

“We will make some decisions after we have a better assessment of the extent of the damage. The damage is at a various varying degree so where the damage is less we can make some quick decisions and alternative arrangements and where the damage is extensive is where we have to look at how we will deal with that. Several schools we are also finding actually have spare classrooms or extra halls and if they have got few classrooms than they can accommodate .”

Education Minister Rosy Akbar who is currently visiting schools in the TC Yasa affected areas confirms that Lekutu Secondary is one of the badly affected school.

“One of the most hit schools which I have seen so far is Lekutu Secondary which has about 298 students and I have a few staff sheltering in the science lab which is the only building which is standing. We also went up to Dreketi Primary, Dreketi High, Seaqaqa Central, Seaqaqa Muslim Primary. These schools have also sustained damages .”

Akbar says they will work with the heads of schools and management to decide which schools need quick repairs and which needs to be rebuilt.