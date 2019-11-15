Home

Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 22, 2020 10:02 am
More than 300 homes have been damaged in the Northern and Eastern divisions.

This is based on the preliminary impact damage assessment report from the two divisions.

According to the National Disaster Management Office teams were deployed to affected communities and villages following the aftermath of TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

NDMO says Government officials from Viti Levu have also been deployed as part of the 120 personnel to Vanu Levu to assist in conducting the assessment.

It says the causalities for TC Yasa remains at four and they continue to await confirmation from the Police on a missing person in Lekutu, Bua.

Meanwhile, as of 4pm yesterday 166 evacuation centers remained open with 7, 767 evacuees in the Eastern and Northern divisions.

All evacuation centers in the Central and Western divisions have closed as Fijians have returned home safely.

