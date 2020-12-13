Houses destroyed in Nabuna village, Koro

Villagers in Nabuna, Koro are safe.

Villager Paula Nete told FBC News there was sea flooding last night at the height of the cyclone.

Nete says they felt strong winds and rain.

He confirms two houses have been completely destroyed while three are partially damaged.

There are lots of fallen trees around the village.

Flood waters have receded and villagers are now cleaning up and assessing the full extent of the damage.

300 people in the village evacuated to Vunivasa District School which is being used as an evacuation centre.