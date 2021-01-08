HMAS Adelaide takes relief items from Suva

The HMAS Adelaide docked at the Kings Wharf in Suva this morning to load more relief items and supplies destined for the Northern Division.

Australia’s Defence Advisor to Fiji Colonel Robert Haertsch says the naval vessel was given the green light to partake in the shipment of relief items after the 12-days of tests and 14 day of quarantine period for the 618 personnel on board.

He adds the majority of soldiers are currently on-shore, assisting in the recovery effort in Galoa, Bua following the damage caused by TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the personnel specialize in areas ranging from health, mechanical engineering as well as administration and logistics.

The teams are working around the clock to ensure TC Yasa ravaged locations are rehabilitated at the earliest, and Fijians in those areas return to normalcy.

Col. Haertsch adds they are trying to ensure partially damaged classrooms are repaired and make-shift tents erected to accommodate students when classes begin.