TC YASA
HMAS Adelaide to arrive in Fiji soon

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 27, 2020 7:58 am
Australian Army personnel. {Photo Credit: 16th Aviation Brigade - Australian Army Facebook}

Australian Army personnel on board the HMAS Adelaide will undergo Fiji’s COVID-19 protocols when they arrive in Fiji waters.

Fijian Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says the personnel have already tested for COVID-19 prior to their departure from Brisbane on Thursday and all the results have come out negative.

Seruiratu says after 48 hours, another round of tests will be conducted and if one test comes out positive, the whole ship will return to Brisbane.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to the media in Labasa, Seruiratu says they will undergo the normal 14 day quarantine if all tests come out negative.

“At the same time we have made some discussions with them on how we can utilise them while they are serving their quarantine period. That’s what we are working on. They will still be on quarantine, to do their full 14 days. After those 14 days they will be allowed to come on mainland but there has also been some activities organised for them in the islands but of course proper measures put in place.”

The HMAS Adelaide left Brisbane on 24 December and is expected to arrive in Fiji on the 30th.

It is carrying personnel from the Australian Army’s 6th Engineering Support Regiment and equipment to complement the relief efforts led by the Fijian Government.

