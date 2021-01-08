HMAS Adelaide crew to complete work by next week

The 618 military and naval personnel from Australia helping rebuild TC Yasa ravaged areas, plan to complete all rehabilitation and recovery work by the 15th of this month.

Australia’s Defence Advisor to Fiji Colonel Robert Haertsch says this was the initial agreement between the Australian and Fijian Government.

He adds teams from different areas of expertise are putting in the hard yards knowing time is not on their side considering the extent of damage caused by TC Yasa.

“Short, sharp and effective deployment. So we are just aiming to have each task complete around about the 15th of January which was asked by the Government of Fiji. And we believe that is an achievable timeframe to get these stocks at the locations they need to go by then.”

He also highlighted their priority now is to ensure work is completed in an efficient and effective manner.