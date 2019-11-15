Home

Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 22, 2020 6:50 am

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has assured the people of Labasa that help is on the way.

During his visit to affected families in Vunivau, Labasa Sayed-Khaiyum says they understand many have lost their jobs and the government is working on helping each family rebuild their lives.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the agriculture sector in areas of Labasa has been badly impacted.

He says the Ministry of Agriculture is working on plans to help farmers and will also announce the assistance in the coming days.

“The sugarcane farmers how are we going to help them and from next year’s crop they won’t get much so different areas to have different requirements and of course even within this area they have different requirements too so what we’re trying to do is trying to understand what are the requirements.

Sayed-Khaiyum says food supplies will be distributed accordingly as well.

 

