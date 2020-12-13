Heavy rain wreaks havoc

Many Irish Crossings outside of Labasa are now underwater due to continuous rain from last night.

The Urata Crossing is currently underwater with debris overflowing onto the structure.

The crossing is inaccessible to the public and vehicles at large.

The crossing at Boca underwater

The Crossing at Boca is also underwater and also inaccessible to vehicles and the public.

But a number of children and adults are still out in the rain near the Crossing.



The Dreketilailai Crossing

The Dreketilailai Crossing has been underwater since late last night.

Vehicles are stuck at both ends of the crossing.

It is inaccessible to vehicles and the public. There is also a lot of debris on the Crossing.

