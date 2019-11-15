Heavy rain hinders access to affected areas

The current weather situation is proving to be a challenge in the TC Yasa response operation in the Northern Division.

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima says the heavy rain over the last few days is making access to affected areas difficult.

As a result of the heavy rain, most low-level crossings in Bua and Cakaudrove have been underwater and is hindering the movement of teams on the ground.

Rainima says some teams were stranded in these areas and have had to wait for floodwaters to recede before they can proceed.

He also reiterates his advice to operation teams moving out not to cross flooded rivers, creeks, or low-level crossings.