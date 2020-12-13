Health remains a priority says Dr Fong

Following Tropical Cyclone Yasa, disruption to water and sanitation infrastructure, compromised hygiene, and overcrowding commonly lead to increased disease transmission and outbreaks.

With thousands of evacuees taking shelter in evacuation centers, there are a number of health protocols that need to be highlighted while vacating these places.

Permanent secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says a health team has been working to monitor sanitation and nutrition.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have activated our cluster groups. There is one for watch cluster and the other one is for food and nutrition cluster. So, there are positions who are able to distribute amenities that are required for maintaining sanitation and ensuring adequate nutrition”

He says health measures are put in place to prevent diseases.

“There are a number of plans that relates to preventative measures to reduce the adverse impacts of leptospirosis, dengue, diarrhea and typhoid and that is already a process we have activated”

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko says the evacuation centers are monitored for the safety of evacuees.

“One of the protocols that we do when we are about to close the evacuation centers that Ministry of Health usually sprays the evacuation centers to ensure its safety. In addition to that, the Fiji Police force together with the divisional commissioner’s office, they mobilize themselves to the ground to identify homes of evacuees and to ensure they are safe to return home.

As evacuation centers are now being vacated, the health safety and sanitation of individuals remain a great concern.