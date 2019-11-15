Health Ministry prepares for TC Yasa

The Health Minister says necessary preparations have been done at the various divisional hospitals and health centers to ensure services are not affected due to Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says extensive preparations started on Monday to prepare the health facilities.

He says they have ensured that there are water and electricity backup in divisional hospitals.

Fiji’s health care workers standing by and keeping health centers and hospitals open as TC Yasa approaches Fiji pic.twitter.com/x5MEEDZX3v — Fiji Mission Geneva (@FijiGeneva) December 16, 2020

Dr Waqainabete says they have placed a storage reservoir on top of CWM Hospital to ensure there is enough water.

Emergency Mode begins in [email protected] facilities as we await TC Yasa. Empty corridors at CWM. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/29QM1aJz78 — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) December 16, 2020

He adds they have also purchased two generators for backup.