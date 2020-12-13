Home

TC YASA
TC Yasa

Health Minister stresses personal hygiene

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 17, 2020 12:44 pm
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has stressed the need of proper hygiene before, during and after TC Yasa to reduce the spread of communicable diseases. [File Photo]

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has stressed the need for proper hygiene before, during and after TC Yasa.

This will help to reduce the spread of Communicable Diseases.

With increases in Communicable Diseases after cyclones, Dr Waqanibete says personal hygiene and cleanliness is important.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds storing clean and safe drinking water can also help reduce the risk of contracting these diseases.

“We again reiterate the advice that has been sent out in terms of gearing food and clean water, if you have to move to higher grounds please do so. And we want to make sure that leptospirosis, typhoid and dengue, post disasters. It does help to have clean water and it does help in making sure that we clean the debris around our houses as we head into tropical cyclone Yasa.”

More than 10 people have died from Leptospirosis and Dengue Fever so far this year.

