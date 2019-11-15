Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|Emergency packs arrive in Nabouwalu|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|Team to assess damage at Yadua|Australian aid arrives|Detailed assessment of schools to begin|PM visits TC Yasa affected areas|Kubulau and Wainunu still inaccessible|120 arrive for cyclone relief works|RFMF personnel prepare for relief assistance|AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist dkumar@fbc.com.fj | @dipesh@FBCNews
December 21, 2020 4:35 pm
Genesi Shipping Limited will provide free shipping services for people to send relief items to Savusavu and Nabouwalu. [Source: William Vulivuli]

Genesi Shipping Limited is providing free services to people who want to send relief items to Savusavu and Nabouwalu.

GSL Chief Executive William Vulivuli says citizens have a social obligation to support each other during these difficult times.

“We are practically just supporting in delivery of goods and supplies for the private sector and for NGO’s,  families who want to send stuff across to support their families back in village as we know this hard time building materials will be required like roofing iron.”

Article continues after advertisement

With the approval of the National Disaster Management Office, GSL have been able to send some supplies from Viti Levu.

GSL will be shipping 27,000 ration packs tomorrow along with building materials and tents.

Vulivuli says the delivery will include building materials, clothes, food, water and water tanks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.