GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery

Genesi Shipping Limited is providing free services to people who want to send relief items to Savusavu and Nabouwalu.

GSL Chief Executive William Vulivuli says citizens have a social obligation to support each other during these difficult times.

“We are practically just supporting in delivery of goods and supplies for the private sector and for NGO’s, families who want to send stuff across to support their families back in village as we know this hard time building materials will be required like roofing iron.”

Article continues after advertisement

With the approval of the National Disaster Management Office, GSL have been able to send some supplies from Viti Levu.

GSL will be shipping 27,000 ration packs tomorrow along with building materials and tents.

Vulivuli says the delivery will include building materials, clothes, food, water and water tanks.