TC YASA
Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk josaia@fbc.com.fj | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 4:05 pm
[Source: DINFO]

The Fijian Government is taking a swift response to ensure students are well accommodated with the commencement of another school year.

This as many schools have sustained damage, the majority of which are in the Northern Division before school starts in four weeks.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a team from the Construction Implementation Unit is visiting schools to assess how it can be rebuilt.

“As you know we were going short with the school holiday, it starts again next month in about four weeks’ time. So obviously we will need some quick solutions to accommodate the students when they come back.”

Lekutu Secondary School Acting Principal Avinendra Kumar says it’s critical to rebuild classrooms at a standard that can withstand a Category 5 Cyclone.

“One more thing I must make it clear, we had requested for some right authorities to inspect these buildings first. Give me approval as to which classroom can we occupy as evacuation centres because I do understand that our buildings are not very strong.”

The boy’s dormitory was completely damaged along with the school’s dining hall, while the main school building, which housed all classrooms is also destroyed.



