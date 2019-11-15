Government delegation visits Lovelove residents

A Fijian Government delegation led by the Attorney General visited the family of the late 46-year-old farmer Ramesh Chand at Lovelove in Boca, Labasa to offer their condolences and support.

The UN Resident Coordinator was also part of the Government team visiting community members affected in the Northern Division.

Residents of Lovelove says it was the first time for people in the area to experience a cyclone of such severity.

Saddened by the news of fatality following TC Yasa, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar, and Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy also to provide some relief items.

An emotional Rosy Akbar also offered words of encouragement to the late Chand’s wife, assuring the people of Lovelove that government will help affected communities rebuild their lives in whatever way possible.