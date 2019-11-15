Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|Emergency packs arrive in Nabouwalu|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|Team to assess damage at Yadua|Australian aid arrives|Detailed assessment of schools to begin|PM visits TC Yasa affected areas|Kubulau and Wainunu still inaccessible|120 arrive for cyclone relief works|RFMF personnel prepare for relief assistance|AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Government delegation visits Lovelove residents

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist ktadulala@fbc.com.fj | @KoroiFBCNews
December 21, 2020 12:40 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

A Fijian Government delegation led by the Attorney General visited the family of the late 46-year-old farmer Ramesh Chand at Lovelove in Boca, Labasa to offer their condolences and support.

The UN Resident Coordinator was also part of the Government team visiting community members affected in the Northern Division.

Residents of Lovelove says it was the first time for people in the area to experience a cyclone of such severity.

Article continues after advertisement

Saddened by the news of fatality following TC Yasa, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar, and Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy also to provide some relief items.

An emotional Rosy Akbar also offered words of encouragement to the late Chand’s wife, assuring the people of Lovelove that government will help affected communities rebuild their lives in whatever way possible.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.