Gavoka pleased with the spirits of Northern people

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says he was elated to see that spirits were high amongst affected communities in Northern Division.

Speaking to FBC News from Vanua Levu this morning, Gavoka says these Fijians who are desperately in need of help have not waited as they are doing what they can to rise back.

Gavoka says he even met affected families who were still hosting wedding ceremony as they had planned it even before TC Yasa.

He says this was a sign of hope.

“When you see people still proceeding with what they had planned before Yasa came, it’s amazing.”

The SODELPA Leader was in Seaqaqa today and says many had told him what had happened will not keep them down.

Gavoka also took with him some relief items and says he hopes to work with the government but not to duplicate efforts.

He says he was also pleased with non-government organizations his team ran into.