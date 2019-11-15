Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum

The government has more than three million dollars in immediate funding on standby, to meet any costs associated with Tropical Cyclone Yasa and related logistics.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says despite the strain on government finances due to COVID-19, they had made budgetary allocations for disasters.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a team from the Ministry embedded with the National Disaster Management Office, will be looking at procurements and the costs for relief supplies.

“Our primary focus is on saving lives, and ensuring funds are made available to do so and also to be able to ensure we have minimum impact on the aftermath of the cyclone and to be able to get all the infrastructure up and running quickly. “

He adds the government is committed to ensuring the right level of funding is provided.

“We also want to ensure there is cross-collaboration not only across the Ministries but all the different development partners including the society and to ensure that the response to the cyclones is efficient and ineffective manner.”

Sayed-Khaiyum is also urging Fijians to take warnings and advisories seriously.