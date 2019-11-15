French Polynesia provides TC Yasa relief assistance

TC Yasa relief assistance continues to pour in with the ship Tahiti Nui berthed at Suva Port this morning.

The ship delivered a consignment of relief items from French Polynesia.

The $420,000 assistance is for Fiji’s rehabilitation work in response to Tropical Cyclone Yasa and was coordinated through Fiji’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consignment includes 64 tons of relief items, building materials and construction equipment and tools.

Deputy Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Esala Nayasi conveyed the Government’s appreciation to French Polynesia for reaching out to Fiji with assistance towards rebuilding lives and communities affected by TC Yasa.

He says the support demonstrates its commitment to the partnership and friendship that the two nations have shared over the years.

The 16 member crew was led by Manuel Terai, special envoy of the President of French Polynesia.

In a special message conveyed to Government, the President says they stand in solidarity with the people of Fiji as we aspire to build back better.