FRA shuts down Nadi traffic signals

The Fiji Roads Authority has shut down the traffic signals in Nadi to avoid damage to its controller.

FRA says the signals in the Nadi Central Business District, Nawaka and Narewa has been shut down to prevent the controller from getting damaged due to TC Yasa.

Furthermore due to safety reasons, FRA has removed the portable traffic lights that were installed at the Sawani slip on Princes Road.

Article continues after advertisement

It has arranged for signs to guide the motorists for the duration of the cyclone period.

Copy of Fiji EC Updated List