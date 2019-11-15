Four evacuation centers activated in Navua

More than 30 people are taking shelter at the four evacuation centers in Navua.

The four centers include Vashist Muni Primary School, Jokhan Primary School, Lobau Parish Hall and LDS Church.

22 families moved into the evacuation center at Jokhan Primary School, with eight households are occupying Lobau Parish Hall while seven are taking shelter at LDS Navua.

These families live in flood-prone areas.