Focus is on assisting farmers in TC Yasa affected areas
Focus is on assisting farmers in TC Yasa affected areas

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 2, 2021 1:44 pm

As the Tropical Cyclone Yasa damage assessment continues, the focus for recovery is mainly on assisting farmers.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are committed to helping rural communities get back on track for a sustainable livelihood.

The Government is expected to announce a recovery package soon to help farmers severely affected by TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

The Economy Minister who visited TC Yasa affected areas say assisting farmers is critical at this stage.

“It’s about assisting in respect of the crop damage that has taken place and how we are going to rehabilitate that and at the moment the Ministry of Sugar together with the Ministry of Agriculture they have had a meeting so looking at holistic package as to what can be done. It is not simply about early cane payment, it is also about ensuring that they will also be able to harvest or recover some of the crops that were damaged into the next year’s crushing season. That is more important.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds various teams are still on the ground carrying out an extensive damage assessment.

“The actual assessment is being carried out by the team in Vanua Levu through NDMO and than having a much more fuller picture, than of course Ministries like agriculture, waterways, NDMO and of course Education they carrying out specific assessments so won’t is prudent to give any sort of specific figure regarding that but we will get more specifics regarding the actual cost of rebuilding in particular for schools and the other infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum adds there has been no massive washing away of roads but a lot of water catchment areas have been clogged up which needs clearing.

