TC YASA
FNPF board approves TC Yasa withdrawal

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 22, 2020 3:35 pm
The Fiji National Provident Fund board has approved a maximum of $2000 that can be withdrawn for Tropical Cyclone Yasa relief assistance.

FNPF says this is only for members living in areas that have been declared worst affected by the cyclone.

The category five cyclone ripped through parts of Vanua Levu last Thursday.

This withdrawal will be accessed from the members’ general account with $100 being the minimum withdrawal amount.

FNPF chief executive Jaoji Koroi says their inspection teams have been deployed to Vanua Levu and Taveuni and have started visiting the affected areas today.

The team’s schedule will be publicised daily in the newspapers and broadcast on radio and on the fund’s social media sites.

Koroi says the Fund’s teams will check members’ eligibility on site before issuing the forms.

